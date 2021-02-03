Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

