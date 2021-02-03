CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to announce $83.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.56 million and the highest is $84.71 million. CalAmp reported sales of $87.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $335.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

CAMP opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $372.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 40.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CalAmp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.