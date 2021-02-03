Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $15.20. Caleres shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 324,022 shares.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $573.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Caleres by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caleres by 63.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

