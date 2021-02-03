Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,295 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.97% of Calix worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 234.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

