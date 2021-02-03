Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,792 shares of company stock worth $18,215,192. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $235.74. 211,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

