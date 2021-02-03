Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45,765 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises about 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $49,444,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 309,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,426,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $510,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,259. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

