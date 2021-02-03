Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 2.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 170,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,239. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

