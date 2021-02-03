Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sysco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 180,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,081.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

