Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,850 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in SBA Communications by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,814,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $9.22 on Wednesday, reaching $272.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,564. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,821.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

