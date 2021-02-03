Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Linde by 104.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

