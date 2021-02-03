Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $332.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,671. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

