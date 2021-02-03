Cameco (CCJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,367,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.