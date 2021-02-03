Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (CCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.59. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$19.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1,457.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCO. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

