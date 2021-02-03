Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $354.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.35. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.