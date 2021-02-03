Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $9,630,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $1,790,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX traded down $16.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $564.05. 14,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,809. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.38 and a 200-day moving average of $521.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

