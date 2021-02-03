Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,824 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of CEVA worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CEVA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.59. 8,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

