Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $18.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.92. 69,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.98 and its 200 day moving average is $455.51. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

