Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Medifast worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 84.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Medifast by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medifast by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.18. 7,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,347. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $247.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.55.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

