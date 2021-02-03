Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. 10,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,485. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock valued at $199,507,468. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.