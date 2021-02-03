Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

RH stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

