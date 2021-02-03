Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $6.91 on Wednesday, hitting $77.65. 55,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

