Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.55. 27,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,349. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, 140166 cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

