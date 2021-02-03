Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Shares of MCO traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.35 and a 200 day moving average of $280.84. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

