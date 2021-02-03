Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

MXIM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 139,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

