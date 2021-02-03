Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $401,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.87. 126,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,870,292 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

