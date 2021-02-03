Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,184 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,803. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,592,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

