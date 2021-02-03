Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,524 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MasTec by 66.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,830,000 after acquiring an additional 944,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 14.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,070,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. 17,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,248. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

