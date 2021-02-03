Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,017 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 530,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.69. 201,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

