Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $97,621,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $8.52 on Wednesday, reaching $366.05. 24,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.