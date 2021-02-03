Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 31,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $182.28. 14,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

