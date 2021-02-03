Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

