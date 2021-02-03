Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 354,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

CCI traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.26. 56,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

