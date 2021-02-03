Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.32. 119,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $188.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

