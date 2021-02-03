Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.11

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.30. Canadian Banc shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 10,051 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$102.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0748 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.59%.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

