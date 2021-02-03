Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Up 16.9%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s share price shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.16. 2,711,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,365,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

