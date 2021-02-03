Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 7.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $44.94. Approximately 9,394,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,723,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

