Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (RIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.20).

TSE:RIV opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 30.66 and a quick ratio of 30.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06. Canopy Rivers Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$2.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

