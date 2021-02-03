Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cantel Medical worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after buying an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.