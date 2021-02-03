Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NYSE:COF traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
