Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

