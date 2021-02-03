Capital One Financial Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NYSE COP opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

