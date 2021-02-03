Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. 172,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,207. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

