Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.68, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

CPRI stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

