Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.69

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $6.86. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 644,121 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

