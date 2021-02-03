Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.69

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $6.86. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 644,121 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 6.55.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.
About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
