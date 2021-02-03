CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 3,759 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 89,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,041,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.