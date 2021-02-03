CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $871.90. 141,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,760.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

