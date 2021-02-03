CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 209,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

