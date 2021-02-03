Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Up 5.6%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 747,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 507,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $988.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $883,040. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.