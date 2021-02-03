Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.17 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.20 billion and approximately $4.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00187386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010141 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007284 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

