Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

