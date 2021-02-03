Cardinal Capital Management Has $5.13 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,290,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,559,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.